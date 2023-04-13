Large Back Fascia - Abdominal Fascia Network - Clinical video - symptoms of Connective Tissue Disease.

Michael J. at 7:00 AM, April 13th, 2022. Over 12 minutes is a Clinical presentation. My condition has overtime become substantially worse since Nov 2015, seven and a half years ago. This is a horrendous, nasty, debilitating disease, I do not think I will be participating very much in anything for the rest of my life, that is the sad reality after having struggled for years now....people simply do not understand my condition.



