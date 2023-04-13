Create New Account
Large Back Fascia - Abdominal Fascia Network - Clinical video - symptoms of Connective Tissue Disease.
MICHAEL JONAH
Published Yesterday

Michael J. at 7:00 AM, April 13th, 2022.  Over 12 minutes is a Clinical presentation. My condition has overtime become substantially worse since Nov 2015, seven and a half years ago. This is a horrendous, nasty, debilitating disease, I do not think I will be participating very much in anything for the rest of my life, that is the sad reality after having struggled for years now....people simply do not understand my condition.


Keywords
pelvic floorconnective tissue diseaseabdominal fascia networkabdominal wall musclediaphram

