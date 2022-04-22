© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AFU unit of Ukraine, that did not want to Voluntarily lay down its arms, was knocked out of its fortified positions as a result of the assault. 042222
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • April 22, 2022
AFU unit, which did not want to voluntarily lay down its arms, was knocked out of its fortified positions as a result of the assault.
▫️While retreating, the nationalists abandoned military equipment, small arms, anti-tank systems, grenade launchers and a large number of ammunition, as well as more than 20 bodies of dead AFU servicemen.
▫️The fortified area had an extensive network of trenches, armored firing points, and long-term fortifications, including buried concrete bunkers.
▫️While retreating, the nationalists abandoned military equipment, small arms, anti-tank systems, grenade launchers and a large number of ammunition, as well as more than 20 bodies of dead AFU servicemen.
▫️The fortified area had an extensive network of trenches, armored firing points, and long-term fortifications, including buried concrete bunkers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.