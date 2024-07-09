"I'm the one who put NATO together & pushed to Expand NATO" - Biden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'M THE ONE WHO PUSHED TO EXPAND NATO - admits Biden (00:15 top video), confirming Moscow's rightfulness to do whatever it takes to protect its people, before going on a truth-twisting tirade of lies to save whatever left of his reputation as a functioning president human.
I'm the guy who put NATO together [in 1949 when he was 6?], Nobody thought I could expand it. I shut Putin down [Putin's reaction in comments], no one thought it could happen. I put together 50 nations together to help Ukraine - Time-traveling Biden listing all reasons to back Russia's right to defend itself.
Cynthia... hah, he's actually bragging about it.