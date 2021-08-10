Government protecting illegal alien workers spreading TB, Leprosy, Malaria, Ebola in USA.

I've investigated over 100 worksites in LA, San Diego and Phoenix. Over 90 percent of construction workers and landscapers I've observed are foreign latino speaking Spanish with many and probably mostly illegal aliens in the mix. The US government at all levels refuse to enforce employment laws cheating thousands of Americans out of jobs and now with the pandemic raging,, the govt and criminal employers are protecting and paying superspreaders of deadly diseases including TB, Leprosy, Malaria, Ebola etc. not just COVID.I can count on two hand the number of african american workers on these sites and US. citizen whites are scarce. These illegal latino workers are frequently hostile to Americans and would make a willing internal Army against Americans in a war.It's time to secure the border and prosecute employers of illegal aliens as well as deport them ASAP as not only do they steal jobs, drain our Treasury but also present a huge national security risk.Follow, subscribe, like and share and pledge a $ contribution to support my "Groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency".Email your name, city state and pledge $ amount to: