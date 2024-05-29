Shutting Down Australia With A Trucker's Rally and Blockade of All Fuel Depots

Mike Holt, Australia's Best Known COMMON LAW Expert speaks about SHUTTING DOWN AUSTRALIA with a Trucker's Convoy and Blockade.





Tuesday, May 28 at 9PM Eastern Time

LIVE ON:

www.FreedomReport.ca

and

www.Rumble.com/kevinjjohnston/live

and

www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston





SHARE THIS VIDEO LINK OUT TO EVERYONE - Let's Get The Governments of Canada and Australia OUT OF OFFICE and into PRISON Where They Belong.





#truckers #truckersconvoy #canada #ottawa #kevinjjohnston #mikeholt #australia #canberra #melbourne #sydney #perth #toronto #covid #covid19 #pandemic