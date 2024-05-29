Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Shutting Down Australia With A Trucker's Rally and Blockade of All Fuel Depots
channel image
KevinJJohnston
275 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
18 views
Published 14 hours ago

Mike Holt, Australia's Best Known COMMON LAW Expert speaks about SHUTTING DOWN AUSTRALIA with a Trucker's Convoy and Blockade.


Tuesday, May 28 at 9PM Eastern Time

LIVE ON:

www.FreedomReport.ca

and

www.Rumble.com/kevinjjohnston/live

and

www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston


SHARE THIS VIDEO LINK OUT TO EVERYONE - Let's Get The Governments of Canada and Australia OUT OF OFFICE and into PRISON Where They Belong.


#truckers #truckersconvoy #canada #ottawa #kevinjjohnston #mikeholt #australia #canberra #melbourne #sydney #perth #toronto #covid #covid19 #pandemic

Keywords
torontocanadapandemicsydneymelbournetruckersperthottawacanberracovid19covidkevinjjohnstontruckersconvoymikeholt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket