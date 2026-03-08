BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
CTP (20260312 S3EMarSpecial5) Sophia Dias - Author Chef Musician BTS/SP video
5 views • 3 days ago

CTP (S3EMarSpecial5) She (Sophia) Sings, She Sautés, She Spills The Tea

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We trace Sophia Dias’s journey from Goa to global stages, weaving fashion, food, and music into a clear purpose. A balcony in Istanbul led to a Kingston studio, a book called Bulletproof, and a belief that art and community help us heal.

• origin in Goa with Portuguese and Indian heritage

• global upbringing across Africa, UK, and 46+ countries

• career roots in marketing, fashion, and futuristic eyewear

• first song inspired by Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe story

• recording at Tuff Gong with Clive Hunt and Shane Brown

• Bulletproof as album and book drawn from lived events

• collaboration and community as creative backbone

• culinary training across Europe, Asia, Africa, Caribbean

• stance on cultural appreciation through food

• notes on AI music strengths and limits

• Red Friday tribute track and closing thanks

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout

CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE

https://tinyurl.com/CTPgear

bookpoliticsconstitutionpodcastchristianentertainmentmusicusaunited statesauthorcookingchefjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
