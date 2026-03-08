CTP (20260312 S3EMarSpecial5) Sophia Dias - Author Chef Musician BTS/SP video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EMarSpecial5) She (Sophia) Sings, She Sautés, She Spills The Tea
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We trace Sophia Dias’s journey from Goa to global stages, weaving fashion, food, and music into a clear purpose. A balcony in Istanbul led to a Kingston studio, a book called Bulletproof, and a belief that art and community help us heal.
• origin in Goa with Portuguese and Indian heritage
• global upbringing across Africa, UK, and 46+ countries
• career roots in marketing, fashion, and futuristic eyewear
• first song inspired by Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe story
• recording at Tuff Gong with Clive Hunt and Shane Brown
• Bulletproof as album and book drawn from lived events
• collaboration and community as creative backbone
• culinary training across Europe, Asia, Africa, Caribbean
• stance on cultural appreciation through food
• notes on AI music strengths and limits
• Red Friday tribute track and closing thanks
