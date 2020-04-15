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America Enslaved; The Shutdown Of America Continues With No End In Sight - War Room Full Show
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7 views • April 15, 2020
The start of an epic week for sure as President Trump lambasts the mainstream news for the lies and trickery they’ve engaged in during the Coronavirus pandemic. Owen Shroyer connects the dots and some 5g theories and Chinese infiltration theories as the enemies of America are unmasking themselves.
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