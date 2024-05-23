Slavery in the United States, which lasted from the early 17th century until the Civil War, involved the forced labor and brutal treatment of millions of African Americans. Enslaved individuals were deprived of their freedom and subjected to harsh conditions. Explore more here.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.