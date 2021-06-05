© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WTF'S MORNING TYRANNY REPORT 06-05-2021 URGENT INFORMATION ON THE USE OF MIDAZOLAM!
Follow
1
Share
Report
120 views • June 05, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
wakingthefuture: INVITE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@wakingthefuture:0
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0/Episode-571-WTF-Morning-Report-06-05-2021-Midazolam:6
Midazolam is a drug used in the lethal injection death penalty in the United States. It is a drug used in the UK for "end of life" medicine AKA state sponsored murder. Why then was this drug used as a treatment for the fake Covid-19 virus?
wakingthefuture: INVITE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@wakingthefuture:0
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0/Episode-571-WTF-Morning-Report-06-05-2021-Midazolam:6
Midazolam is a drug used in the lethal injection death penalty in the United States. It is a drug used in the UK for "end of life" medicine AKA state sponsored murder. Why then was this drug used as a treatment for the fake Covid-19 virus?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.