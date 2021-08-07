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GCR/RV and Current Events Update 080721 - Replacing God!
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70 views • August 07, 2021
Here I give the latest on GCR/RV and talk about my opinion in regards to corporations and churches promoting the latest political ploys of dictators and tyrants from a biblical perspective.
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