© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tweet Series Day 24 (Oct 10, 2020)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is #LorneMichaels. He was one of the greats. However, it appears that old age has caught up to him (sounds familiar these days.) He used to champion the greats such as Akroyd, Carvey, and Hammond. They were political impressionists that had respect for the people the impersonated. I heard it was a different time (sad). Today’s cast of @SNL and other shows have a huge lack of respect, and Lorne is a ton to blame. Who wants to watch a show that is constantly pandering to its audience and not concentrating on being funny? The formula at #SNL is tired and done to death. It’s very simple. Republicans are stupid, and Democrats are too smart for their own good. Yep, make it easy for your simple-minded audience. Let’s look at today’s impressionists. #KateMcKinnon looks up to @theellenshow. Yeah, she is a fantastic role model. Kate doesn’t care who she is impersonating, man or woman. Maybe it’s because she has zero respect for herself? #AlexMoffat impersonates @EricTrump. He graduated from @DenisonU. Let’s see if someone can find his grades and compare them to Eric who went to @Georgetown. @mikeyfuntime impersonates @DonaldJTrumpJr. I’ll give you a pass, but can I just ask how a grown man goes by Mikey? No one is as strong as @IvankaTrump so they cannot find a permanent person to impersonate her; no one is on her level. #CecilyStrong has a degree of the Arts. Congratulations, do they give those away, or did you have to study at all? You think you can match our @FLOTUS. She came to this country with nothing, and now she is the most powerful woman in the country. Lorne, maybe it is time to hang it up. @SNL has lost its way, and it’s sad. Maybe you are an enabler to bad behavior and it is time for retirement, what do you say?
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. Thank you to #LorneMichaels on finding the incredible talent that has been on SNL for over 45 years. He is the GOAT of Producers. A big thank you to #DanAkroyd for creating the coolest duo in Chicago History, 2nd to MJ and Scottie of course. RIP #JohnBelushi & #GildaRadner. @danacarvey, you are my favorite ever. @DarrellCHammond is awesome too. His @BillClinton was way better than Phil’s, sorry. RIP to the Glue, #PhilHartman, & the Legend, #ChrisFarley. I miss the glory days of SNL (but this cast is very talented) and hey, #Hamilton dude, what was that you said again a few years ago? HAHAHAHAHA #RLM2.
Note—Play clip of Hamilton dude saying never gonna be President; “Lin-Manuel Miranda Monologue-SNL”
https://youtu.be/AsupmN90wBk; @Lin_Manuel 2:45 in, what a loser you are 😊
Note—Play “Weekend Update: Bill Clinton After the Impeachment Trail”
https://youtu.be/IYPMjMl4pGs; #ChinaGate @atensnut
I’m not done. Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, he is @ChevyChaseToGo. Chevy is a great actor who is in some of the greatest movies of all time and he is to thank. He got his start on SNL during @SNLUpdate. He created it and it’s just as funny today (although sometimes misguided). Chevy is the GOAT of #WeekendUpdate performers even though @DennisDMZ is my favorite. I have Lorne to thank for understanding that one. Everybody who has taken over the desk has been talented from Chevy to #BradHall to #TinaFey to #MichaelChe and everyone in between. Yes, you too Norm. (I got my family in a duffel bag; where do you come up with this stuff? The GOAT of Canadian Comics, #DirtyWork is hilarious). Back to Chevy. I was reading the book “Live From New York…” and it had one story that stuck out. Chevy approached the new guy at the time #TerrySweeney and the exchange was disgusting. I heard that Chevy got addicted to pain medication. Terry portrayed the current GOAT of First Ladies, #NancyReagan. Her message was simple, Say No to Drugs! What happened to that message? She was on one of my favorite shows growing up called #DiffrentStrokes when she said “All Drugs are Dumb”—Very True!
Note—Play Norm McDonald, Bob the Devil “Devil Prank”
https://youtu.be/mSK7X3ETQbg; #Devil #Lying #KCKY
Note—Play “Nancy Reagan on Diff’rent Stokes”
https://youtu.be/2kDKKFYJ-JE; #BadHunch #SayNo2Drugs
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. Thank you to #LorneMichaels on finding the incredible talent that has been on SNL for over 45 years. He is the GOAT of Producers. A big thank you to #DanAkroyd for creating the coolest duo in Chicago History, 2nd to MJ and Scottie of course. RIP #JohnBelushi & #GildaRadner. @danacarvey, you are my favorite ever. @DarrellCHammond is awesome too. His @BillClinton was way better than Phil’s, sorry. RIP to the Glue, #PhilHartman, & the Legend, #ChrisFarley. I miss the glory days of SNL (but this cast is very talented) and hey, #Hamilton dude, what was that you said again a few years ago? HAHAHAHAHA #RLM2.
Note—Play clip of Hamilton dude saying never gonna be President; “Lin-Manuel Miranda Monologue-SNL”
https://youtu.be/AsupmN90wBk; @Lin_Manuel 2:45 in, what a loser you are 😊
Note—Play “Weekend Update: Bill Clinton After the Impeachment Trail”
https://youtu.be/IYPMjMl4pGs; #ChinaGate @atensnut
I’m not done. Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, he is @ChevyChaseToGo. Chevy is a great actor who is in some of the greatest movies of all time and he is to thank. He got his start on SNL during @SNLUpdate. He created it and it’s just as funny today (although sometimes misguided). Chevy is the GOAT of #WeekendUpdate performers even though @DennisDMZ is my favorite. I have Lorne to thank for understanding that one. Everybody who has taken over the desk has been talented from Chevy to #BradHall to #TinaFey to #MichaelChe and everyone in between. Yes, you too Norm. (I got my family in a duffel bag; where do you come up with this stuff? The GOAT of Canadian Comics, #DirtyWork is hilarious). Back to Chevy. I was reading the book “Live From New York…” and it had one story that stuck out. Chevy approached the new guy at the time #TerrySweeney and the exchange was disgusting. I heard that Chevy got addicted to pain medication. Terry portrayed the current GOAT of First Ladies, #NancyReagan. Her message was simple, Say No to Drugs! What happened to that message? She was on one of my favorite shows growing up called #DiffrentStrokes when she said “All Drugs are Dumb”—Very True!
Note—Play Norm McDonald, Bob the Devil “Devil Prank”
https://youtu.be/mSK7X3ETQbg; #Devil #Lying #KCKY
Note—Play “Nancy Reagan on Diff’rent Stokes”
https://youtu.be/2kDKKFYJ-JE; #BadHunch #SayNo2Drugs
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.