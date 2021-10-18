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Countdown to ZERO IMMUNITY... vax victims losing immune function by the week
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67 views • October 18, 2021
Countdown to ZERO IMMUNITY... vax victims losing immune function by the week
Situation Update, Oct 18, 2021 - Countdown to ZERO IMMUNITY... vax victims losing immune function by the week
0:00 Intro
5:19 War Scenario / Embargo
10:05 Food News
20:42 Australia
25:42 China
48:58 ZERO IMMUNITY
1:03:45 Food Collapse
source:
Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/d77aa6dd-2fee-4df9-8dc3-1467d30ebaea
Situation Update, Oct 18, 2021 - Countdown to ZERO IMMUNITY... vax victims losing immune function by the week
0:00 Intro
5:19 War Scenario / Embargo
10:05 Food News
20:42 Australia
25:42 China
48:58 ZERO IMMUNITY
1:03:45 Food Collapse
source:
Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/d77aa6dd-2fee-4df9-8dc3-1467d30ebaea
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