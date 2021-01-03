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BREAKING NEWS!! Vice President Pence's Chief of Staff Confirms the VP's support for Challenging Electors in 7 Battleground States
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376 views • January 03, 2021
"Here We Go" reads the short statement, just released, by Vice President Pence's Chief of Staff, (Marc Short) about the January 6th, 2021 Electoral College certification.
"Hear We Go" also discusses other positive moves by the members of Congress and Senate that support and strengthen the upcoming events of January 6th, 2021 to correct the investigation results, which has produced substantial evidence of voter fraud and voter irregulates in the 2020 Presidential Election.
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For Additional posts,, see: We Go FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/TheHipHopPatriot/
"Hear We Go" also discusses other positive moves by the members of Congress and Senate that support and strengthen the upcoming events of January 6th, 2021 to correct the investigation results, which has produced substantial evidence of voter fraud and voter irregulates in the 2020 Presidential Election.
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For Additional posts,, see: We Go FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/TheHipHopPatriot/
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