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Satanic UN Agenda 2030 'Climate Change' Deception 2022 -> SATAN's SCAPEGOAT! [19.12.2021]
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10 views • December 20, 2021
'Thx for passing by! I am making an updated questions and answers video. Do you have any questions for me? About my life, Scriptural, General Craziness around the world such as pandemics, false teachings surrounding it or more? Feel free to post here. I already have several of them which come in via email but wanted to also gather any here. Love you all and thx for being there always. Bro. Tali! https://www.tfgministries.com'
6,023 views Dec 19, 2021
Nephtali1981 - 137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/EfJdCCk3nkQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
6,023 views Dec 19, 2021
Nephtali1981 - 137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/EfJdCCk3nkQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
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