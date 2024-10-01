VANDERBILT'S BILTMORE MANSION AND ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA UNDERGROUND TUNNELS





I may have a sneaking suspicion as to why the DS cabal does not want to go to Asheville, NC, and why the man made Hurricane hit so hard there. It involves the Vanderbilts, underground tunnels and possibly a vast old world cities underneath Asheville, North Carolina.





"Biltmore Estate is a historic house museum and tourist attraction in Asheville, North Carolina. Biltmore House (or Biltmore Mansion), the main residence, is a Châteauesque-style mansion built for George Washington Vanderbilt II between 1889 and 1895 and is the largest privately owned house in the United States"





If you know anything about the Vanderbilts, or have done any amount of research into it, you will know Anderson Cooper is the son of Gloria Vanderbilt. This family is an illuminati pedo family involved in secret societies, hunting parties, murder, human sacrifice, corruption, and many other sick and twisted abominations, shrouded in secrecy.





The Asheville, North Carolina underground, rabbit hole ties directly into our old world hidden history, the ancient Babylon Mystery Religion of the Phoenecians and Caananites, Jesuits, secret societies, and possible underground tunnels for trafficking children, adrenolabs, and baby farms. You be the judge.





What are they trying to hide?





There are no coincidences.





Biltmore Estates

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biltmore_Estate





Video credit:

@mind_unveiled





https://youtube.com/@mindunveiled?si=JEay4soriuiy5s_x





Source: https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1840974535153381724