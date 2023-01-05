Pizzagate | Liz Crokin Exposes PizzaGate, the Podesta Emails, the Spears Conservatorship, John of God, the Clintons, Pedophile Code Words, Epstein Island, Maxwell, Marina Abramović + Epstein & Gates & Their Connection to Vaccine Passports & CBDCs + Jim Breuer Exposes Satanic Symbolism
Learn More About Liz Crokin Today HERE:
https://lizcrokin.net/
Learn More About the Liz Crokin Substack HERE: https://substack.com/profile/72840005-liz-crokin
Watch Out of Shadows HERE:
https://www.outofshadows.org/
Watch the Liz Crokin Documentary On the Britney Spears Conservatorship HERE: https://www.slaveprincess.com/
Part 2:
Jim Breuer
Why Is Marina Abramović Connected to Gates, Epstein, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Zelenksy? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/marina-abramovic/#scroll-content
Epstein reportedly hoped to develop super-race of humans with his DNA - READ - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/aug/01/jeffrey-epstein-seed-human-race-report
MIT releases results of fact-finding on engagements with Jeffrey Epstein - READ - https://news.mit.edu/2020/mit-releases-results-fact-finding-report-jeffrey-epstein-0110
João Teixeira de Faria - READ - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jo%C3%A3o_Teixeira_de_Faria
Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) - READ - https://www.media.mit.edu/projects/central-banks-and-digital-currency/overview/
Storing medical information below the skin’s surface - READ - https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.