Pizzagate | Liz Crokin Exposes PizzaGate
Pizzagate | Liz Crokin Exposes PizzaGate, the Podesta Emails, the Spears Conservatorship, John of God, the Clintons, Pedophile Code Words, Epstein Island, Maxwell, Marina Abramović + Epstein & Gates & Their Connection to Vaccine Passports & CBDCs + Jim Breuer Exposes Satanic Symbolism

Learn More About Liz Crokin Today HERE:
https://lizcrokin.net/

Learn More About the Liz Crokin Substack HERE: https://substack.com/profile/72840005-liz-crokin

Watch Out of Shadows HERE:
https://www.outofshadows.org/

Watch the Liz Crokin Documentary On the Britney Spears Conservatorship HERE: https://www.slaveprincess.com/

Part 2:
Jim Breuer

Why Is Marina Abramović Connected to Gates, Epstein, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Zelenksy? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/marina-abramovic/#scroll-content
Epstein reportedly hoped to develop super-race of humans with his DNA - READ - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/aug/01/jeffrey-epstein-seed-human-race-report

MIT releases results of fact-finding on engagements with Jeffrey Epstein - READ - https://news.mit.edu/2020/mit-releases-results-fact-finding-report-jeffrey-epstein-0110

João Teixeira de Faria - READ - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jo%C3%A3o_Teixeira_de_Faria

Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) - READ - https://www.media.mit.edu/projects/central-banks-and-digital-currency/overview/

Storing medical information below the skin’s surface - READ - https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218

pizzagatethe great resetclay clarkthrivetime show

