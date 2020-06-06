BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hippocratic Hypocrisy
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
140 views • June 06, 2020
Andrew Kaufman

To contact Dr. Kaufman:
andrewkaufmanmd.com

Spacebusters channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/

Daniel Serley Flexner Report vid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_n1xLXKjfI

J.S. Bach Piano Concerto in D minor: Polina Osetinskaya and The Marlinsky String Orchestra, conducted by Anton Gakkel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osg_WmeLxQk

Medical symbols in practice:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4190767/?fbclid=IwAR17kpQ8jde5mJZ2CIgab68Lm0Ll8sAmrryWDHuStfBaEKdJmAR-XzKRv_8

The Caduceus vs the Staff of Asclepius: http://drblayney.com/Asclepius.html?fbclid=IwAR3PXNSPc9jvymswh2FbWvyQB5dDT6Hz_crC3OQ2Gy0Q1lIa1x3ePRtUWtg

Things you don’t learn in Medical school Caduceus: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4439707/?fbclid=IwAR1lsTp7JSoapNxIVlr5nQ9LGggbp19JcGZSsNhUIHacArkK0MLBgZjj6kk

Caduceus as a symbol of medicine: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caduceus_as_a_symbol_of_medicine

History of Medicine Society: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Medicine_Society

Murder By Injection, Eustace Mullins: https://archive.org/details/MurderByInjection.EustaceMullins/mode/2up

Dr. Leonard Coldwell: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xVYE9EZZ0g

Chantix commercial and licensing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hp_y0wDFz0

Organic unity. https://www.organic-unity.com/top-menu/the-three-philosophical-principles/
Esoteric meaning of Mercury, Hermes and the Caduceus (Gemini) : https://truthserumnews.com/2018/01/31/gemini-the-esoteric-analysis-and-synthesis-of-potassium-chloride-kali-mur/

Esoteric meaning of the Rod of Moses, staff of Asclepius (Scorpio):
https://truthserumnews.com/2018/02/01/scorpio-the-influence-of-sun-on-vibration-of-blood-at-birth-and-the-analysis-of-synthesis-of-calcium-sulph/
VMAT 2 "God" Gene:
https://symbiosisonlinepublishing.com/genetic-science/genetic-science12.php?fbclid=IwAR2zddsQ6mYHgbI37wFMjqgZqXV8im3DipAIOCDh-WTRTxfdJfSKuAFJ_eQ
Keywords
gmodrugsfoodeducationradiationvaccinenaturemedicineamarockefellerwaterdnaairdoctorshomeopathybill gatesintuitionmedical fraudngocovid-19carnegiehippocratic hypocrisy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Ultra-processed Meal Triggers Larger Insulin Response Than Matched Less-Processed Meal

Study: Ultra-processed Meal Triggers Larger Insulin Response Than Matched Less-Processed Meal

Coco Somers
Large Study Associates Regular Tea Drinking With Lower Vascular Disease Risk

Large Study Associates Regular Tea Drinking With Lower Vascular Disease Risk

Coco Somers
Resveratrol Supplement May Support Blood Sugar and Brain Health, Review Says

Resveratrol Supplement May Support Blood Sugar and Brain Health, Review Says

Coco Somers
Study Finds Plastic Tea Bags Release BPA and Plasticizers Into Brew

Study Finds Plastic Tea Bags Release BPA and Plasticizers Into Brew

Iva Greene
Taxpayer-funded school ingredients become ultra-processed junk food through government program

Taxpayer-funded school ingredients become ultra-processed junk food through government program

Willow Tohi
Five Low-Impact Exercises Recommended for Knee Pain

Five Low-Impact Exercises Recommended for Knee Pain

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy