Hippocratic Hypocrisy

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To contact Dr. Kaufman:
andrewkaufmanmd.com
Spacebusters channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
Daniel Serley Flexner Report vid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_n1xLXKjfI
J.S. Bach Piano Concerto in D minor: Polina Osetinskaya and The Marlinsky String Orchestra, conducted by Anton Gakkel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osg_WmeLxQk
Medical symbols in practice:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4190767/?fbclid=IwAR17kpQ8jde5mJZ2CIgab68Lm0Ll8sAmrryWDHuStfBaEKdJmAR-XzKRv_8
The Caduceus vs the Staff of Asclepius: http://drblayney.com/Asclepius.html?fbclid=IwAR3PXNSPc9jvymswh2FbWvyQB5dDT6Hz_crC3OQ2Gy0Q1lIa1x3ePRtUWtg
Things you don’t learn in Medical school Caduceus: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4439707/?fbclid=IwAR1lsTp7JSoapNxIVlr5nQ9LGggbp19JcGZSsNhUIHacArkK0MLBgZjj6kk
Caduceus as a symbol of medicine: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caduceus_as_a_symbol_of_medicine
History of Medicine Society: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Medicine_Society
Murder By Injection, Eustace Mullins: https://archive.org/details/MurderByInjection.EustaceMullins/mode/2up
Dr. Leonard Coldwell: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xVYE9EZZ0g
Chantix commercial and licensing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hp_y0wDFz0
Organic unity. https://www.organic-unity.com/top-menu/the-three-philosophical-principles/
Esoteric meaning of Mercury, Hermes and the Caduceus (Gemini) : https://truthserumnews.com/2018/01/31/gemini-the-esoteric-analysis-and-synthesis-of-potassium-chloride-kali-mur/
Esoteric meaning of the Rod of Moses, staff of Asclepius (Scorpio):
https://truthserumnews.com/2018/02/01/scorpio-the-influence-of-sun-on-vibration-of-blood-at-birth-and-the-analysis-of-synthesis-of-calcium-sulph/
VMAT 2 "God" Gene:
https://symbiosisonlinepublishing.com/genetic-science/genetic-science12.php?fbclid=IwAR2zddsQ6mYHgbI37wFMjqgZqXV8im3DipAIOCDh-WTRTxfdJfSKuAFJ_eQ