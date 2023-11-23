Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Corrupt communist zombietard excited to brainwash kids
channel image
The Prisoner
8860 Subscribers
Shop now
214 views
Published 14 hours ago

Corrupt AF New York communist Kathy Hochul announces the state has started conducting special media "surveillance efforts" to monitor "hate speech."
https://www.infowars.com/posts/dem-gov-kathy-hochul-unveils-ministry-of-truth-for-public-school-students-in-ny/

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
censorshipliespropagandabrainwashingkathy hochul

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket