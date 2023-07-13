Culture War | Guest: Jason Scoop | Donald Trump | Impersonator | Reawaken Tour Las Vegas

“President Trump” makes a surprise appearance on the show today and he keeps the Moms smiling and laughing for the entire episode. “President Trump '' gives us the inside info about his golf game and how he continues to keep rising in the polls despite indictment after indictment. He also shares his thoughts about sleepy Joe Biden and his creepy son, Hunter.

In the second half of the show we meet the man under the Trump wig. His name is Jason Scoop and he is a comedian with an amazing talent for Presidential impersonations. Jason tells about how he discovered his comedic talent and how the public and mainstream media have responded to his impersonations. He also shares where he will be performing in the upcoming months and the best places to find his work on social media.





Links:

@jasonscoop on Instagram

www.youtube.com Jason Scoop

@jasonscoopcomedy on Tik Tok

www.momsonamission.net



