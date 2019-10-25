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Betafpv 85x HD 25 Oct 2019b2
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5 views • November 28, 2019
Some sorta newbie level flying. This is the Betafpv 85x HD cinewhoop, with a decent music track playing. The idea is mostly to have some background music, but there's something to look at as well.
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