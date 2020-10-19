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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1786 - 2017 Fresno Shooting - Police press conference
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9 views • October 19, 2020
Muhammad, upset that he was disrespected by a (black) security guard at a motel, shot and killed him. He then decided to “take out as many white men” as he could. He shot Zackary, who was a passenger in a PG&E utility truck, before shooting Mark as he exited a Catholic Charities USA building. He then chased David into the Catholic Charities USA parking lot, before shooting him twice. He shouted “Allahu Akbar!” as he was arrested.
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