Donnie Darko - The Tale of a Spurious Timeline - Part One
The Open Scroll
Published 16 hours ago |

This is our first-in-series decoding of the cult classic Donnie Darko.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/DonnieDarkoDecode_1.mp4


Links of interest:


Donnie Darko Explained: The Ending & What It Meant (by The Take)

https://youtu.be/_ZrPYryNhWs


Everything you were afraid to ask about 'Donnie Darko'

https://www.salon.com/2004/07/23/darko/


'Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds'. The story of Oppenheimer's infamous quote

https://www.wired.co.uk/article/manhattan-project-robert-oppenheimer


M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity | Full Art Documentary Movie | Stephen Fry

https://youtu.be/tmyzMOqqvqQ


Pizza Esoterica - Pizza Code in Media

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#Pizza


The Pairing of Time Travel with Sodomite Programming in Film and TV

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#PTTS


Piano Stargates in Media

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode


Piano-Janus Ritual Productions

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoJanus


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

