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The Illusion of New Years
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23 views • December 30, 2020
This is a completely unpopular opinion.
New Year's, as we know it, is an illusion, a human construct.
Why isn't the best time to start making changes in our life?
When is the best time to start new life changes?
Celebrate! Have fun! Just know the reality of what you're dealing with.
Website:
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Become a patron:
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New Year's, as we know it, is an illusion, a human construct.
Why isn't the best time to start making changes in our life?
When is the best time to start new life changes?
Celebrate! Have fun! Just know the reality of what you're dealing with.
Website:
http://www.awizardsworkshoppe.com
Become a patron:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=45058531
Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/Stacethewizer/
http://www.twitter.com/stacewizer
http://www.instagram.com/stace_the_wizer
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