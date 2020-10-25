What Will America Choose? Freedom or Tyranny

The traditional cult/culture paradigm has now been inverted. Instead of the cult existing as an island within the dominant culture, the cult has become the dominant culture, and those of us who have not already joined the cult are doomed to become the isolated islands within it. That is, unless We The People of the America, get off our knees, throw the stupid masks in the trash, and start saying "NO" for a change. History, as well as the rest of the mankind, is watching us closely. May we soon find the courage to redeploy these criminals to the planet's prisons, and to construct a better world--one that's based on bona-fide Liberty and Justice for all after we do so.My sites...CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...