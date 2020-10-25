BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Will America Choose? Freedom or Tyranny
FreedomMovement.info
FreedomMovement.info
178 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • October 25, 2020
The traditional cult/culture paradigm has now been inverted. Instead of the cult existing as an island within the dominant culture, the cult has become the dominant culture, and those of us who have not already joined the cult are doomed to become the isolated islands within it. That is, unless We The People of the America, get off our knees, throw the stupid masks in the trash, and start saying "NO" for a change. History, as well as the rest of the mankind, is watching us closely. May we soon find the courage to redeploy these criminals to the planet's prisons, and to construct a better world--one that's based on bona-fide Liberty and Justice for all after we do so.

My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com

CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
Keywords
electionvotingcovid-19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Mike Adams
Fears of Renewed War Grow as U.S. and Israel Reportedly Eye Iran Strikes

Fears of Renewed War Grow as U.S. and Israel Reportedly Eye Iran Strikes

Garrison Vance
Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Jordan, Reaffirms Solidarity

Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Jordan, Reaffirms Solidarity

Garrison Vance
Report: War Department&#8217;s Secret Technology Support Office Draws Oversight Questions

Report: War Department’s Secret Technology Support Office Draws Oversight Questions

Garrison Vance
China Moves to Confiscate Nearly 62,000 Bitcoin Linked to $2.8 Billion Fraud Case

China Moves to Confiscate Nearly 62,000 Bitcoin Linked to $2.8 Billion Fraud Case

Sterling Ashworth
War Department loans heat ray weapon to DHS: Memo

War Department loans heat ray weapon to DHS: Memo

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy