4yrs ago 5-9-20 NYC Army and Bronx Zoo FEMA Ambulances Covid-19 Lockdowns Overwhelmed Hospitals
2020 NYC Coronavirus Epicenter Issues. ER Volume, FEMA Field Hospitals and Idle Ambulances, Refrigerated Trucks
CDC
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6923e1.htm
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Emergency Department Visits — United States, January 1, 2019–May 30, 2020
NPR
https://www.npr.org/2020/05/07/851712311/u-s-field-hospitals-stand-down-most-without-treating-any-covid-19-patients
U.S. Field Hospitals Stand Down, Most Without Treating Any COVID-19 Patients
