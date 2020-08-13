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THE MINDS OF MEN - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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51 views • August 13, 2020
On April 13th 1953, newly appointed CIA director Allen Dulles signed off on MK Ultra, the CIA’s top secret mind control project. Three days before that Dulles gave a speech on the battle for men's minds to justify it. For Dulles it was a missive into a newly declared battle for the minds of men and would come just weeks after he became CIA director as a countermeasure to Soviet “brainwashing”. Dulles speech effectively launched MK Ultra, he gave a plausible reason for the dark and disturbing research, he would later sign a memo that created the CIA's most notorious secret research project just three days later and ironically only a few weeks after the death of Stalin. This film is a 3+ year investigation into the experimentation, art, and practice of social engineering and mind control during the Cold War – a mind-bending journey into the past that gives startling insight into the world we are living in today.
GOVERNMENT = GOVERN (To Control) and MENT (The Mind). Therefore, the real definition of Government is MIND CONTROL.
Additional research.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[All Social] https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
This video is in 360P; you can also download it in 480P SD, 720P HD, and 1080P HD
https://documentaryheaven.com/minds-of-men/
Aaron and Melissa Dykes on Truthstream Media
http://truthstreammedia.com
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
GOVERNMENT = GOVERN (To Control) and MENT (The Mind). Therefore, the real definition of Government is MIND CONTROL.
Additional research.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[All Social] https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
This video is in 360P; you can also download it in 480P SD, 720P HD, and 1080P HD
https://documentaryheaven.com/minds-of-men/
Aaron and Melissa Dykes on Truthstream Media
http://truthstreammedia.com
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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