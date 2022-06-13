Forgotten Foundation: Virginia Declaration of Rights

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Approved unanimously on June 12, 1776, the Virginia Declaration of Rights, drafted primarily by George Mason, is one of the most important founding documents that many people have never even heard of. It influenced the text of the Declaration of Independence as well as the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Path to Liberty: June 13, 2022
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