MSDNC Laments the Great Awakening is Unstoppable, Going Mainstream!

MSDNC just lamented that the Great Awakening is unstoppable and the ideas that Q supposedly brought to the table have become mainstream.They are upset that terms like groomer and deep state have become part of the mainstream lexicon and that we are winning the war of ideas.

We have become far more powerful during the precipice because everyday that goes by the truth is revealed more. They can't stop it. Boom. (He almost said normie but caught himself btw)

Source: https://youtu.be/4MWXWT4YrTg

