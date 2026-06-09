🤡JD Vance: The Israelis & US have a lot of shared interests...💩

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JD Vance:
The Israelis and the United States have a lot of shared interests but we also have some situations where our interests diverge.
Adding, Trump's BS, if you can handle more:
Trump has now claimed a deal with Iran was "close," "imminent," or "days away" at least 38 times since March.
In that span, Iran went from "begging to make a deal" to "dying to make a deal" to "willing to give us everything" — yet somehow keeps not making the deal.
The ceasefire announced April 7 was supposed to last two weeks while both sides finalized an agreement. That was two months ago.
Trump's latest prediction, made Tuesday, is that a deal could come "in two or three days."
His previous "two or three days" prediction was May 23.
Adding:
Israeli flags went up on Tirana's main boulevard ahead of "Israel Cultural Week" - and came down within hours after Albanians threatened to burn them.
Albania has been rocked by protests for over a week - thousands in the streets over a $4 billion luxury resort project linked to Jared Kushner, chanting "Albania is not for sale." That anger has merged with broader fury at PM Edi Rama's cozy relationship with Israel - a man who visited Jerusalem earlier this year, addressed the Knesset, and blamed Hamas for the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza without a single word of criticism toward the IDF.
Rama called them a "hybrid war" waged by enemies of Albania and Israel. His Israeli ambassador warned that anti-Israeli symbols at the rallies could "fuel antisemitism."