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Facebook Admits In Court It's "Fact Checks" Are Not Factual, They're "Protected Opinions".
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10 views • December 10, 2021
Anyone with an IQ over 80 already knew this but share this with someone who NEEDS to see it if it can possibly wake them up.
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Source:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/stunning-facebook-court-filing-admits-fact-checks-are-just-matter-opinion
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Source:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/stunning-facebook-court-filing-admits-fact-checks-are-just-matter-opinion
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