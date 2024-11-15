BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Paranormal Experiences, Demonic Attacks & ET Encounters – Kate Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
35 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 5 months ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/11/15/paranormal-experiences-demonic-attacks-et-encounters/


Kate, a friend and colleague of James Bartley's discusses her life growing up in a Spiritualist Family where she was trained to properly use her psychic abilities. Kate has had paranormal experiences, endured demonic attacks and has had ET encounters. She observed first hand the seamy underside of the Masonic/Organized Crime/Entertainment nexus growing up in Sydney Australia.


In part 2 Kate does a deep dive on subjects such as Channeling, the New Age Movement, the difference between Demonic Attacks and Alien Abductions and much more. Part 2 is a combination of two separate interviews because we both suffered internet issues at the same time.

Keywords
channelingmasonicextra terrestrialpsychic abilitiesnew age movementkatealien abductionsorganised crimejames bartleydemonic attacksparanormal experienceset encountersspiritualist familyentertainment nexus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy