Babylon is fallen: more Roman Catholic church abuse of children! (11)

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on February 18, 2025.





In Matthew 18:6, the Lord Jesus Christ says: But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.





Yet, more child abuse reports from the Babylonian Roman Catholic church have surfaced all over the world. That’s the real pandemic as part of the Vatican’s sick sexual culture of homosexuality and pedophilia.





When will this child abuse cases end, dear Catholics? There’s NOTHING holy about a church that has pedophile and homosexual prelates in their midst; prelates who are actively committing such heinous sins.





The Babylonian Roman Catholic church has a very nasty history of child abuse cases as per link provided below: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catholic_Church_sexual_abuse_cases





Dear Roman Catholics, as per God’s 4th end time angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5, COME OUT of Babylon. Come out of the Roman catholic church and follow the Christ of the Bible.





Do the right thing, as I did in 1992, and obey God: come out of Babylon before God will miserably destroy her with fire in Revelation 18:8-9.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington