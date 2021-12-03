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Covid Lunacy: Straight from Walensky, Biden, Gates, and Fauci.
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384 views • December 03, 2021
The federal "health" care agencies in the US are run by corrupt, incompetent, fools. Their agenda is to get everyone injected with mRNA drugs, bioengineered to make the human body generate spike proteins, a known pathogen. These drugs are falsely referred to as "vaccines." Clearly, they do not create any immunity. So the rationale for getting the injections is constantly changing.
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