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Donald Trump: I Am The Father Of The Vaccine
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3440 views • August 11, 2021
Trump: I am the father of the vaccine. If I wasn't president you wouldn't have had a vaccine.
Trump claimed full responsibility for America’s successful vaccine rollout that has seen healthcare officials administer more than 200 million Covid jabs to date.
Trump was speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business in response to Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday evening marking his first 100 days in the White House.
Trump claimed full responsibility for America’s successful vaccine rollout that has seen healthcare officials administer more than 200 million Covid jabs to date.
Trump was speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business in response to Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday evening marking his first 100 days in the White House.
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