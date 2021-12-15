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Santa Gets Arrested :( Wednesday 15th December 2021 Parliament Protest
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20 views • December 17, 2021
Wednesday 15th December 2021 protest the day after covid passes having been voted in, Santa is arrested outside of Parliament while the criminals inside there get away scot-free.
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