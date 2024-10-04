The Narrow and the Broad

Jesus said the road to life was a narrow one which only a few people will find. The devil will use anything and anyone to try to tempt you to sin and get you off the narrow way and onto the broad way that leads to destruction. But God can help us stay on the path to life, if we're honest about our sinfulness, he will forgive us and we can keep moving forward. The choices you make have eternal significance, and in the end, only you are responsible for what you choose to do with the life you have been given. So work out your salvation with fear and trembling!