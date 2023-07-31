Create New Account
Prepper Survival Food Challenge - Day 1 - Breakfast
Local Prepper
Augason Farms sent me a 72 Horur Survival food kit so I am trying it out for you and reporting what I find and experience. The videos will be part of a three day series documenting the experience. So far...So good.

💥 72 Hour Survival Food Pack:
👉 https://augasonfarms.com/?sca_ref=3591586.k32TuRLXvu 
👉 Use code "LOCALPREPPER" to save $10 per purchase

👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417

❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.

