RELOOTED IS THE WOKEST ☭ MOST RACIST STEALING SIMULATOR EVER❗

In what can only be described as a parody of itself, the Epic Games Store is now actively promoting a game called Relooted, an “Africanfuturist heist game” where players break into Western museums to steal.. I mean, excuse me, “reclaim”... real African artifacts. Yes, this is real. Yes, this got funding. And yes... Epic Games is pushing it as if it’s the next great cultural moment in gaming. This ain't it, bro lmfao...
Full Story: https://www.smashjt.com/post/relooted-the-wokest-most-racist-stealing-simulator-available-pretending-to-be-art
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwlhmeoH9s4
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9wp734