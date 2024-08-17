Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(17 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces in Volchansk and Liptsy directions have hit manpower and hardware of 43rd mechanised, 82nd, 92nd assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 36th Marine Brigade close to Liptsy, Izbitskoye, Bely Kolodez, and Volchansk (Kharkov region). One counter-attack launched by assault detachments of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade has been repelled.

AFU losses were over 150 UKR troops, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. Polonez and Anklav-N electronic warfare stations as well as one Plastun electronic reconnaissance syst have been destroyed.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces have captured more advantageous lines and positions, defeated 14th, 30th, 44th, 67th mechanised brigades of the AFU, 110th, 117th territorial defence brigades close to Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Tabayevka (Kharkov reg), Stelmakhovka, Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye (DPR). Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 116th mechanised and 44th airmobile brigades have been repelled.

AFU losses were up to 580 UKR troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, three U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehics, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. Garant and Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations have been destroyed.

▫️Yug Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 23rd, 54th mechanised, 56th, 59th mech'd, 144th infantry, 10th mountain assault, 46th and 81st airmobile brigs of the AFU near Serebryanka, Seversk, Ivano-Daryevka, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Krasnogorovka, Maksimilyanovka, and Konstantinovka (DPR).

The AFU losses were up to 680 Ukrainian troops, six motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systs, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer. Four ammo depots have been destroyed.

▫️Tsentr Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines, defeated 32nd, 53rd, 100th, 150th mechanised, 68th jaeger brigades of the AFU, and the 111th Territorial Defence Brigade near Toretsk, Artyomovo, Novgorodskoye, Zhelannoye, Kalinovo, and Novoekonomicheskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by the Lyut Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian National Police has been repelled.

AFU losses were up to 420 UKR troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 3 armoured fighting vehics, five pickup trucks, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artill systs, and two 122-mm D-30 howis.

▫️Vostok GOFs have improved the situation along the front line, defeated manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Mech'd Infantry Brig and the 123rd Territorial Defence Brig near Prechistovka and Neskuchnoye (DPR). One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brig has been repelled.

AFU losses were over 105 Ukrainian troops, 8 motor vehics, and one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer.

▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have hit 65th mech'd and 128th mtn assault brigades of the AFU, and 126th Territorial Defence Brigade near Malaya Tokmachka, Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye reg), and Ivanovka (Kherson reg).

The AFU losses were up to 75 UKR troops, four motor vehics, two U.S.-made M777 howis, and one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst. One AFU field ammo depot have been destroyed.

▫️Op'l-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops and Artill of the RU GOFs have destroyed one Su-24 tactical bomber & 3 helicopters of the UKR AF including two Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters on the airfields, two U.S.-made HIMARS multi-launch rocket system transport-loading vehics, four launchers, and two U.S.-made AN/MPQ-65 radar stations of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile systs, one IRMIS-T anti-aircraft missile syst launcher and TRML-4D radar syst as well as one S-125 anti-aircraft missile syst launcher.

Four missile and artillery depots as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 157 areas.

▫️AD facilities have shot down 2 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 10 U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, and 35 UAVs, with 10 of them hit outside the SMO zone.

The Black Sea Fleet destroyed two uncrewed surface vehicles of the UKR Navy.

?In total, 639 airplanes and 282 helicopters, 30,085 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 air defence missile systems, 17,316 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,408 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 13,352 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,864 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.