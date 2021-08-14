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ER Doctor in Mesquite, Texas states CDC and Media are not reporting that 50% of new Covid patients are fully vaccinated!
Questions by Harold
Questions by Harold
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222 views • August 14, 2021
On Aug. 12 2021, Nathan, an Emergency Room doctor at a local Dallas area hospital called in to the Rick Roberts show and told the audience that 50% of the covid patients in the ER ward and Hospital where he works have been fully vaccinated. His patents that have been vaccinated are asking why they are getting covid. He goes on to state that his children will not get the shot before they are adults.
When are people going to realize there is a coordinated effort to get 100% of the population vaccinated regardless of what they have to do. And it’s not to keep them from getting covid! It’s for a reason they don’t want you to know, so they keep lying to you.
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cdchospitalvaccinatedbreakthroughcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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