WARNING! CHILDREN & ADULTS DYING OF HEART ATTACKS NOW!

SHOCKING! 100,000 OF PEOLE ARE DYING OF SUDDEN HEART ATTACKS AFTER GETTING THE DEADLY VACCINE SHOTS. IT'S EVIL THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA IS COVERING UP THIS HORRIBLE DISASTER. WHAT'S EVEN MORE HARMFUL IS AMERICANS WOULD RATHER BE ENTERTAINED THAN CALL OUT OUR FACSIT GOVERNMENT FOR KILLING YOUNG AND OLD ALIKE. DON'T YOU THINK IT'S TIME TO PUT A HALT TO THIS INSANITY? I'M DOING MY PART EXPOSING THIS ISSUE SO WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING ABOUT IT. WILL YOU WAIT UNTIL MARTIAL LAW IS DECLARED AND THE ENEMY IS AT YOUR DOOR AT 3AM READY TO DRAG YOU OFF TO A FEMA CAMP NEVER TO BE HEARD FROM AGAIN. AT LEAST IN EUROPE THERE'S MASSIVE PROTESTS AGAINST THESE NAZI TACTICS BY THEIR TRAITOR GOVERNMENTS...WAKE UP DAMIT...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.