© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOW DOES STAYING HOME KEEP YOU SAFE AND HEALTHY?
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • November 29, 2020
Thank you to all THE HEALTHY AMERICANS on board with me!
Be sure you are subscribed to this channel and CHECK IN FOR NEW DAILY VIDEOS!
I value your comments and read them all and answer as many as I can! I’m GRATEFUL for your contributions, ideas, support and encouragement of each other. We need this support!
YouTube is taking down channels, so please be sure to subscribe to: THE HEALTHY AMERICAN Newsletter: www.thehealthyamerican.org/subscribe
YOU DON'T HAVE TO SHUT YOUR BUSINESS! I show you how to stay "Open for Good" -- legally! https://bit.ly/2Vdf9kB
TAKE YOUR KIDS OUT OF GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS and WATCH THEM THRIVE WITH FREEDOM LEARNING: https://bit.ly/2Jm0ila
Order THE HEALTHY AMERICAN T-Shirts here: https://bit.ly/2Jg4mne
Use Promo Code GRATEFUL and save 15% though Tuesday Dec 1, 2020
PREPARE WITH PEGGY: Get $100 off long-term emergency food storage now: http://www.preparewithpeggy.com
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WELLNESS PARTNER BIOTRUST, which makes excellent quality products that I use and recommend! Their sponsorship helps me be able to do this important research, document creation, teaching, and reaching more people with my videos to educate and empower others to FIGHT BACK FOR FREEDOM!
Bio Trust Collagen: http://rdm.go2cloud.org/SH3Q
Bio Trust Keto Elevate: http://rdm.go2cloud.org/SH3R
Bio Trust Ageless Glow: http://rdm.go2cloud.org/SH3S
Bio Trust Ageless Body: http://rdm.go2cloud.org/SH3T
Bio Trust Pro-X10 FREE: http://rdm.go2cloud.org/SH3U
If you benefit from the information, inspiration, education and empowerment I share, please DONATE:
https://bit.ly/3qd0OTm
or: www.paypal.me/peggyhall
I have never worn a mask and I plan to NEVER wear one! The people who are willingly complying out of "convenience" are just making it harder for those of use who are fighting to defend YOUR freedom!!
Be sure you are subscribed to this channel and CHECK IN FOR NEW DAILY VIDEOS!
I value your comments and read them all and answer as many as I can! I’m GRATEFUL for your contributions, ideas, support and encouragement of each other. We need this support!
YouTube is taking down channels, so please be sure to subscribe to: THE HEALTHY AMERICAN Newsletter: www.thehealthyamerican.org/subscribe
YOU DON'T HAVE TO SHUT YOUR BUSINESS! I show you how to stay "Open for Good" -- legally! https://bit.ly/2Vdf9kB
TAKE YOUR KIDS OUT OF GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS and WATCH THEM THRIVE WITH FREEDOM LEARNING: https://bit.ly/2Jm0ila
Order THE HEALTHY AMERICAN T-Shirts here: https://bit.ly/2Jg4mne
Use Promo Code GRATEFUL and save 15% though Tuesday Dec 1, 2020
PREPARE WITH PEGGY: Get $100 off long-term emergency food storage now: http://www.preparewithpeggy.com
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WELLNESS PARTNER BIOTRUST, which makes excellent quality products that I use and recommend! Their sponsorship helps me be able to do this important research, document creation, teaching, and reaching more people with my videos to educate and empower others to FIGHT BACK FOR FREEDOM!
Bio Trust Collagen: http://rdm.go2cloud.org/SH3Q
Bio Trust Keto Elevate: http://rdm.go2cloud.org/SH3R
Bio Trust Ageless Glow: http://rdm.go2cloud.org/SH3S
Bio Trust Ageless Body: http://rdm.go2cloud.org/SH3T
Bio Trust Pro-X10 FREE: http://rdm.go2cloud.org/SH3U
If you benefit from the information, inspiration, education and empowerment I share, please DONATE:
https://bit.ly/3qd0OTm
or: www.paypal.me/peggyhall
I have never worn a mask and I plan to NEVER wear one! The people who are willingly complying out of "convenience" are just making it harder for those of use who are fighting to defend YOUR freedom!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.