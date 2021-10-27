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PCR INVENTOR, DR. KARY MULLIS EXPLAINS WHY HIS PCR TECHNIQUE CANNOT BE USED TO DETECT VIRUSES
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40 views • October 27, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS:
• “PCR for diagnosis is a big problem. When you have to amplify it these huge numbers of time, it’s going to generate massive amounts of false positives. Again, I’m skeptical that a PCR test is ever true.”
• “PCR is separate from that, it’s just a process that’s used to make a whole lot of something out of something. That’s what it is. It doesn’t tell you that you’re sick, and it doesn’t tell you that the thing you ended up with really was going to hurt you or anything like that.”
My Blog Post with Video and Transcript Posted https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/pcr-inventor-dr-kary-mullis-explains.html
https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/2021/10/pcr-inventor-dr-kary-mullis-explains.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
• “PCR for diagnosis is a big problem. When you have to amplify it these huge numbers of time, it’s going to generate massive amounts of false positives. Again, I’m skeptical that a PCR test is ever true.”
• “PCR is separate from that, it’s just a process that’s used to make a whole lot of something out of something. That’s what it is. It doesn’t tell you that you’re sick, and it doesn’t tell you that the thing you ended up with really was going to hurt you or anything like that.”
My Blog Post with Video and Transcript Posted https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/pcr-inventor-dr-kary-mullis-explains.html
https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/2021/10/pcr-inventor-dr-kary-mullis-explains.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
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