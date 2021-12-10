© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Ariyana Love - Dr. Noack Murdered by Directed-Energy Weapon
Follow
5
Share
Report
3210 views • December 10, 2021
2:18 Directed-energy Weapon used on targeted individuals
8:21 Ariyana Love interview with Stew Peters
(10:39)
A directed-energy weapon (DEW) is a ranged weapon that damages its target with highly focused energy, including lasers, microwaves, particle beams, and sound beams. Applications of this technology include weapons that target personnel, missiles, vehicles, and optical devices.
Dr. Love confirms death of Dr. Noack as she received personal invitation to his funeral. A source on the ground in Austria called the hospital in which Dr. Noack died and it was double confirmed, he is deceased. Prior to his death, there was an electrical outage the night he blew the whistle. Dr. Noack was killed for his ground-breaking discovery of nano-razor blades in the vaccine.
LIVE: Patent Reveals HIV in Shots - Doctor DEAD After Vaxx Discovery - Vegas Shooting FBI Cover-Up
rumble.com/vqhz3r-live-patent-reveals-hiv-in-shots-doctor-dead-after-vaxx-discovery-vegas-sho.html
8:21 Ariyana Love interview with Stew Peters
(10:39)
A directed-energy weapon (DEW) is a ranged weapon that damages its target with highly focused energy, including lasers, microwaves, particle beams, and sound beams. Applications of this technology include weapons that target personnel, missiles, vehicles, and optical devices.
Dr. Love confirms death of Dr. Noack as she received personal invitation to his funeral. A source on the ground in Austria called the hospital in which Dr. Noack died and it was double confirmed, he is deceased. Prior to his death, there was an electrical outage the night he blew the whistle. Dr. Noack was killed for his ground-breaking discovery of nano-razor blades in the vaccine.
LIVE: Patent Reveals HIV in Shots - Doctor DEAD After Vaxx Discovery - Vegas Shooting FBI Cover-Up
rumble.com/vqhz3r-live-patent-reveals-hiv-in-shots-doctor-dead-after-vaxx-discovery-vegas-sho.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.