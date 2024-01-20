Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kevin Roberts · The Biden admin. is 100% responsible for the crisis at the southern border
channel image
GalacticStorm
2187 Subscribers
Shop now
14 views
Published 16 hours ago

Kevin Roberts, The Heritage Foundation · From Davos, Jan 18 - The Biden admin. is 100% responsible for the crisis at the southern border. It's time for Republicans in the Swamp to actually grow a spine and impeach Alejandro Mayorkas.


Dr. Kevin Roberts' message to the WEF? "You’re part of the problem."


Kevin Roberts: "The very reason that I went to #WEF24 in Davos was to tell the self-appointed global elites that THEY are part of the problem."


@KevinRobertsTX

https://x.com/KevinRobertsTX/status/1748104494032802234?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket