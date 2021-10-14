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Περίληψη των ευρημάτων της Ερευνητικής Επιτροπής Corona, 15 Σεπτεμβρίου 2021
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30 views • October 14, 2021
Ο Δρ Reiner Fuellmich, ένας έμπειρος δικηγόρος με άδεια στη Γερμανία και την Καλιφόρνια (ΗΠΑ) και συνιδρυτής της Ερευνητικής Επιτροπής Corona. Σε αυτό το βίντεο συνοψίζει τα μέχρι σήμερα πορίσματα της Επιτροπής και αναθεωρεί την τρέχουσα κατάσταση. "Αν μου το είχαν πει αυτό πριν από ένα χρόνο, δεν θα το θεωρούσα εφικτό. Τώρα, αφού ρωτήσατε εκατοντάδες ειδικούς, είναι ξεκάθαρο χωρίς αμφιβολία και αποδείξιμο: σε καμία περίπτωση δεν ήταν θέμα υγείας". (Βίντεο 40 λεπτά, ελληνικοί υπότιτλοι)
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