SHERIFF'S DEPUTY OVERDOSES 🌬 ON FENTANYL AFTER SMOKING SEIZED DRUGS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
260 views • 1 month ago

This was bound to occur; The Book of Acts is NOT a work of fiction


On October 24, 2023, In Sacramento California an on-duty Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy was found unresponsive in the restroom of the Central Division Station with a lighter in one hand and a glass pipe laying on the floor next to him. Responding deputies treated him with Narcan for suspected narcotics exposure, and he was transported via ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

An Internal affairs investigation was launched because sheriff's personnel on scene discovered a glass pipe used for smoking narcotics next to the deputy. During the early stages of the investigation, it was determined deputy Marvin Morales had confiscated narcotics wrapped in a tinfoil from an individual he had contact with earlier in his shift. After Morales was transported to the hospital similar appearing narcotics and packaging were found in his uniform pants pocket.

After the completion of the investigation Deputy Morales was terminated from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.


SCDSA MOU 18.5 (p) Failure of good behavior

a. General Order 1/18 - Alcoholic Beverages, Drugs, and Narcotics

SCDSA MOU 18.5 (d) - Inexcusable neglect on duty

#sacramento #police #sheriff #cops #bodycam #california


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXg4jove2wQ


Check out https://drugwarrant.com

sacramentofentanyl overdosemulti pronged attackdeputy marvin moralesseized drugs
