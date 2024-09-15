PREPAREDNESS in the END TIMES, Jesus Is Lord, King Of Kings, My Lord, My Savior

END TIMES BIBLICAL PREPAREDNESS in the END .mp4

Detailed summary





Summary:





The discussion centers around the different perspectives on the rapture and the importance of preparedness and obedience to God's calling, regardless of one's beliefs.





Key Topics:





Pre-Rapture Perspective:- Preachers who believe in the rapture prepare in advance, out of obedience to God's calling.- Their faith and obedience can be a testimony of God's love to those who will receive Christ, even if they believe they will be "raptured out."- They may be preparing for the "Tribulation saints" who will receive salvation through their obedience.





Pre-Tribulation Perspective:- Pre-tribulation believers are often the most unprepared, as they are convinced they will be raptured before the tribulation.- This can lead to a "faulty actualization" of their doctrine, where they do nothing and say nothing.- The speaker warns that they have no clue what is coming and should be obedient to God's calling, as they may be preparing for the Tribulation saints.





Post-Tribulation Perspective:- If one believes in a post-tribulation rapture, they should practically prepare in obedience to the Lord by faith.- This preparation allows them to be an asset to others, meeting the needs of the hungry and providing hope, rather than being a destitute beggar.- They can be a "light on a hill," demonstrating faith in action, not just words.





Conclusion:Regardless of one's beliefs about the rapture, the speaker emphasizes the importance of preparedness, obedience, and faith in action. The focus should be on fulfilling God's calling, rather than being complacent or relying solely on a particular doctrinal position.





[ 00:00:00 ]If you're a preacher rapture person, then your faith in action and obedience is a testimony of the Lord's love being made known through you to those who will receive Christ. You prepare in advance. You prepare because that's what God's called you to. You're obedient to it because you have no clue what the outcome of that's going to be. And maybe you're preparing for the tribulation saints who will receive salvation. And God, through extraordinary means, has already prepared for those who will receive the faith through your obedience, even if you think you're getting your 'get-out-of-here' ticket right? So you would do it because you love. You would do it. Noah prepared not understanding that it was unto Christ. Joseph prepared not knowing it was unto Christ. You pre-tribbers prepare not.





[ 00:00:45 ] Pre-tribbers are the most unprepared people I've ever met because they are convinced. I'm not saying there's anything wrong with being pre-trib. I'm saying that there is a faulty actualization of why they use that doctrine to say nothing and do nothing. Woe to you who are complacent, you most notable men in the foremost nation, you who feel secure in Samaria. You have no clue. You ought to do it because the Lord's called you to do it. And you don't know that you're preparing for the Tribulation saints. And they're going to, that God's going to lead them to a faith haven, to a place of refuge. And it's all stocked up. And you got raptured out. They came to know the Lord through the trials that are coming in.





[ 00:01:25 ] And for God to reprove, his love to them, he literally supernaturally leads them to a place where he's already provided everything for them in advance to stay the course to the end of the Tribulation. What if? See, that's the right perspective. What if you're post-trib? If you're post-trib, then you practically prepare in obedience to the Lord by faith so that you can satisfy the needs of the hungry and still the fears of the unhinged while giving them a reason to hope. And it's a hope that you can share in. So that rather than having to run to the nearest FEMA camp, rather than being gaunt-faced and a destitute beggar, you are an asset to everyone around you. You actually are a light on a hill. You actually are faith in action, not mere, not mere words. So I don't care which side of the fence is on. You would do it. And trust in the Lord by faith and action and obedience and watch what the Lord will do with it.



