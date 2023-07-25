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The Failure Of Centralized Crypto Exchanges - #548
ScottCBusiness
ScottCBusiness
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47 views • July 25, 2023

Welcome to today's episode! As a crypto enthusiast myself, I have some personal insights I want to share with you all. Specifically, I want to delve into the world of centralized cryptocurrency exchanges and KYC requirements, discussing why these might not be the best choice for your crypto journey.

This episode reveals the shocking failures and controversies of some major centralized crypto exchanges, such as the infamous MtGox hack and the Binance scandal. We'll discuss what happened, why, and the lessons we can learn from these incidents. I'll also explain why you might want to steer clear of KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures.


But don't worry; it's not all about the pitfalls! I'm also excited to share with you my top picks for decentralized exchanges and some reliable swap exchanges. I genuinely believe these are where your investment opportunities lie.


And that's not all. In this episode, I also uncover various decentralized methods for buying crypto. This is about empowering you with more opportunities and options in the crypto sphere.


However, exchanges that don't require KYC might not be available in all countries. It's always crucial to do your research before jumping in. So join me as we navigate crypto's fascinating, sometimes complicated, yet fascinating world. Let's keep it decentralized!


Timestamps:

Introduction of the episode. (0:00)

The top 10 centralized exchanges. (1:52)

Centralized exchanges are not the good guys. (4:09)

What platforms and exchanges should you avoid? (8:14)

How to get into crypto. (10:47)

Swap Exchanges. (15:16)

Why is KYC such a big deal? (17:16)

What is KYC and why is it so important? (19:23)

How to buy and sell crypto. (22:46)

How to earn cryptocurrency? (25:10)


~ Sponsors

This was sponsored by ApexOne. You can sign up for ApexOne.AI via my link here: https://apexone.ai/en/invite/RQZXYCNBVS #Apexoneai #Apexone #Apex

Keywords
blockchaincryptocurrencycryptocrypto tradingblockchain technologycrypto exchangedefidecentralized financekycdecentralized exchangecrypto security
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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