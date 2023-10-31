Create New Account
Leftist American lecturer gives INSANE excuse for Hamas terrorism
Glenn Beck


Oct 30, 2023


Anti-Israel protests continued around the world over the weekend. A massive pro-Palestinian protest took over streets in London, a UMass lecturer was filmed refusing to condemn Hamas' terrorism, and a mob of Muslims in the Russian region of Dagestan stormed an airport to hunt down Jews as a flight from Tel Aviv was scheduled to land. What is going on, Glenn asks, when even Hillary Clinton equates calls for a ceasefire to support for Hamas, while many on the Left have continued to condemn Israel? And where do we go from here? But there is a silver lining, Glenn says: At least Kamala Harris has a super stern message for Iran!


